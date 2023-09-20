A protest to shut down a petrol station in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Wednesday morning was led by Fadiel Adams, president of the National Coloured Congress.
“We've decided we will make businesses coloured compliant going forward. If coloureds don't work, you don't trade,” Adams said outside the petrol station on Eisleben Street in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.
“It's cold. We really don't want to be here,” Adams said during a live stream on his Facebook page. “But they've declared war on our people. We want the opportunity for our kids not to become criminals.
“They must hire coloureds from the area if they want to operate here.”
A group of about 50 residents blocked entrances to the petrol station in an attempt to stop business at the site. Police arrived to monitor the protest.
WATCH | Cape Town petrol station shut down for 'not hiring coloureds'
A protest to shut down a petrol station in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town on Wednesday morning was led by Fadiel Adams, president of the National Coloured Congress.
“We've decided we will make businesses coloured compliant going forward. If coloureds don't work, you don't trade,” Adams said outside the petrol station on Eisleben Street in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.
“It's cold. We really don't want to be here,” Adams said during a live stream on his Facebook page. “But they've declared war on our people. We want the opportunity for our kids not to become criminals.
“They must hire coloureds from the area if they want to operate here.”
A group of about 50 residents blocked entrances to the petrol station in an attempt to stop business at the site. Police arrived to monitor the protest.
A protester said: “Our people are the customers but we don't get employed here. If you don't support us, we won't support you.”
Attempts to contact the petrol station were unsuccessful.
South Africa's unemployment rate in the first quarter of 2023 was recorded at 32.9% and is among the highest in the world. It dropped slightly to 32.6% in the second quarter.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Politics
News
News
News
News