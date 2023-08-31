Crime statistics for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Richmond Hill look low, but a number of crime-related incidents, particularly opportunistic crimes, are not reported to police.
So says Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander, responding this week to a Weekend Post article highlighting an increase in crime in the popular and trendy suburb in recent months.
While new restaurants have moved in to Richmond Hill and existing ones are expanding, others — like Mamacitas, which has cut ties with the Bay and relocated to Cape Town — have left, citing crime as a reason.
But, it is not all that bad according to advocates for the area, including Richmond Hill SRA chair Ed Richardson, who speaks to us this week on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.
Joining the discussion are Stander and The Herald assistant editor: investigations Nomazima Nkosi who wrote the article.
LISTEN | Crime in Richmond Hill under the spotlight
Image: WERNER HILLS
Crime statistics for Nelson Mandela Bay’s Richmond Hill look low, but a number of crime-related incidents, particularly opportunistic crimes, are not reported to police.
So says Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander, responding this week to a Weekend Post article highlighting an increase in crime in the popular and trendy suburb in recent months.
While new restaurants have moved in to Richmond Hill and existing ones are expanding, others — like Mamacitas, which has cut ties with the Bay and relocated to Cape Town — have left, citing crime as a reason.
But, it is not all that bad according to advocates for the area, including Richmond Hill SRA chair Ed Richardson, who speaks to us this week on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann.
Joining the discussion are Stander and The Herald assistant editor: investigations Nomazima Nkosi who wrote the article.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia