Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

By Ignition TV - 08 March 2024

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they look for a reliable family vehicle under R200,000. They also discuss whether a high mileage Honda HR-V is a sound used buy, and advise a viewer who needs to replace the battery in his BMW X5.

