News

WATCH LIVE | Competition Commission's media and digital platform marketing inquiry

By TImesLIVE - 08 March 2024

The Competition Commission's inquiry into the media and digital platforms market is continuing on Friday.

Arena Holdings acting CEO Pule Molebeledi is expected to make submissions on day five of the public hearings.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read