These were SA’s best-selling cars in May

Toyota showed resilience to remain SA’s market leader in May despite the closure of its flood-damaged Durban factory which caused shortages of the locally built Hilux, Hiace Ses’fikile, Fortuner, Corolla Quest and Corolla Cross.

It was the top-selling brand with 6,664 new vehicles units, helped by strong sales of imported models like the Urban Cruiser and Rumion.

Behind Toyota was Volkswagen with 4,778 sales in May, followed by Suzuki Auto (4,331), Hyundai (3,039), Ford (2,447), Renault (2,442), Nissan (2,299), Kia (1,971), Haval (1,936), Isuzu (1,507) rounding out the top ten.

The Suzuki Swift was SA’s top-selling passenger car for the second consecutive month, as the Japanese brand continues to go from strength to strength. However, the shortage of locally-built Toyotas has skewed the picture in terms of sales lower down the order.

The country’s previous best-selling car, the Corolla Cross, sold only 181 units in May due to Toyota’s factory closure. There was still some stock of SA’s perennially favourite vehicle, the Hilux, which sold 1,368 units to take third place in overall sales last month. However, with no new units being built and no word yet on when the plant will reopen, there will be long waiting lists for the Hilux in the coming months.

SA’s TOP SELLING VEHICLES IN MAY 2022

Suzuki Swift — 1,764

Ford Ranger — 1,548

Toyota Hilux — 1,368

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,213

VW Polo Vivo — 1,179

Isuzu D-Max — 1,163

VW Polo — 1,124

Nissan NP200 — 1,066

VW T-Cross — 981

Haval Jolion — 975

Renault Kiger — 962

Toyota Rumion — 834

Renault Kwid — 827

Suzuki S-Presso — 783

Mahindra Scorpion Pik-Up — 688

Ford EcoSport — 674

Hyunai Atos — 668

Kia Picanto — 653

Hyundai Venue — 627

Toyota Hiace — 558

Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 530