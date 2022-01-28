Volkswagen confirms pricing for new 2022 Caddy range

Volkswagen SA confirmed on Friday that its fifth-generation Caddy will go on sale from February. Built on the same MQB platform as the Golf 8, the all-new Caddy offers increased space, updated technologies as well as fresh exterior and interior styling.

From launch Volkswagen will be offering the new Caddy in a range of different model derivatives, each tailored to suit specific lifestyle needs. Aimed at the average family user, the entry-level Caddy offers seating for five and the option of an all-new panoramic glass roof that measures an impressive 1.4m² — the largest in the segment. Other neat exterior features include new LED headlights and taillights, painted body-coloured bumpers, 16-inch “Wien” alloy wheels and black roof rails. Customers can also go ahead and specify a removable tow bar that can tow loads of up to 1,500kg. Those seeking extra space can opt for the long wheelbase Caddy Maxi that comes standard with a seven-seat configuration.