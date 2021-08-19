Toyota confirms new Corolla Cross engine line-up

Toyota SA has divulged a little more information about its new Corolla Cross that's set for local introduction in November. Indeed, the Japanese car maker confirmed on Wednesday that its new crossover will from launch be made available with a choice of two engines.

Kicking things off is the 1.8-litre (2ZR-FE) four-cylinder petrol engine that now sees action inside the Corolla Quest and Xs-grade Corolla sedan. Sporting VVT-i and an 'undersquare' design, it produces 103kW at 6,000rpm and 173Nm at 4,400rpm. Mated exclusively to a continuously variable transmission (CVT), Toyota claims that this motor delivers a combined fuel consumption of 6.8l/100km. CO2 emissions weigh in at 154g/km.