Leisure

Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning

RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Chicken Feet

19 August 2020

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning

1kg of Chicken Feet

1 Onion

1/2 a Green Pepper, 1/2 Red Pepper and 1/2 a Yellow Pepper 

2 Chicken Stock cubes

1 teaspoon of Paprika

1 teaspoon of Mild Curry

1 teaspoon of Crushed Garlic

1 teaspoon of Coriander

1 teaspoon of Parsley

250ml of hot water

Method:

  1. Finely chop the onions and peppers.
  2. In a large pot fry the onion and peppers together until soft and add the chicken feet.
  3. Add paprika and mild curry spice.
  4. Add the SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.
  5. Add the crushed garlic, dry parsley and coriander.
  6. Stir all the ingredients together and set the stove a low temperature to cook.
  7. Add the chicken stock cubes to 250ml hot water and stir until dissolved then add the mixture to the pot and stir.
  8. Continue to cook for 35 minutes on a low heat. 
  9. Serve with rice and veggies on the side. 
  10. Enjoy.

To get your Six Gun Grill recipe published in The Herald and win a Six Gun Grill Seasoning Hamper, follow the Crown National PE Facebook page.

RECIPE | Sibulelo Lengs

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X