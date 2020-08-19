Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning
RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Chicken Feet
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning
1kg of Chicken Feet
1 Onion
1/2 a Green Pepper, 1/2 Red Pepper and 1/2 a Yellow Pepper
2 Chicken Stock cubes
1 teaspoon of Paprika
1 teaspoon of Mild Curry
1 teaspoon of Crushed Garlic
1 teaspoon of Coriander
1 teaspoon of Parsley
250ml of hot water
Method:
- Finely chop the onions and peppers.
- In a large pot fry the onion and peppers together until soft and add the chicken feet.
- Add paprika and mild curry spice.
- Add the SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.
- Add the crushed garlic, dry parsley and coriander.
- Stir all the ingredients together and set the stove a low temperature to cook.
- Add the chicken stock cubes to 250ml hot water and stir until dissolved then add the mixture to the pot and stir.
- Continue to cook for 35 minutes on a low heat.
- Serve with rice and veggies on the side.
- Enjoy.
RECIPE | Sibulelo Lengs