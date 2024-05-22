TIMELINE | From lobola negotiations to the end of their love story — LaConco on her relationship with Jacob Zuma

Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco got candid about her relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, which the couple managed to keep private for two years before the public found out about it.
In a series of Instagram stories, the reality TV star and media personality recounted memories they shared together, from lobola negotiations to the end of their love story.
LaConco recalled how her life in 2016 comprised of trips to the airport and hotels every week where she would sometimes see Zuma for 30 minutes, but would be content with the time they spent together. They had been dating for four years at the time.
When they later decided to take their relationship to the next level, on the day of their lobola negotiations LaConco said Zuma was in between meetings but made time to call her to ask how things were going.
"The whole day felt like a dream," she wrote.
LaConco said she remained a virgin from the time they met and even when they got engaged.
"Staying a virgin was a personal choice. I never felt pressure. When I was ready for the baby dance it happened. His position never phased me. My position in his life I never questioned because he showed me. He loved me loudly behind closed doors, and that intimidated many to date."
LaConco recalled how Zuma told her there was "a bridge" in her that would connect them forever before they confirmed the pregnancy in 2017.
When they found out they were expecting a boy Zuma named him Sakhaumuzi.
LaConco said Zuma had discussed many plans for their future together with their child, but later after welcoming their son on April 12 2018, things began to change and Facetime calls were limited.
Four years after she and Zuma called it quits, LaConco said she attempted to start dating again but ended a relationship because he had "wives" and her principles had changed.
During her stint on The Real Housewives of Durban, LaConco insinuated she was raising her son with her mother due to Zuma's absence.
“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.
While LaConco said she prefers not to talk about what transpired in her life in 2020, she said she has moved on from her past and Zuma was starting to spend time with his son.
"All I've ever been in his life is peace, and respectful to him. Life happened to us and I have accepted. I'm not bitter about how things came out. He is an intelligent man. I'm sure there are serious reasons why his plan changed.
"I've grown, I've been working hard to build my legacy, and he has recently started spending time with our son. I will forever respect him, he will forever be Sakha's hero. my responsibility is to raise him the best way I could. God knows my heart."
TIMELINE | From lobola negotiations to the end of their love story — LaConco on her relationship with Jacob Zuma
‘All I’ve ever been in his life is peace, and respectful to him. Life happened to us and I have accepted’
Journalist
Image: Via Instagram
Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco got candid about her relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, which the couple managed to keep private for two years before the public found out about it.
In a series of Instagram stories, the reality TV star and media personality recounted memories they shared together, from lobola negotiations to the end of their love story.
LaConco recalled how her life in 2016 comprised of trips to the airport and hotels every week where she would sometimes see Zuma for 30 minutes, but would be content with the time they spent together. They had been dating for four years at the time.
When they later decided to take their relationship to the next level, on the day of their lobola negotiations LaConco said Zuma was in between meetings but made time to call her to ask how things were going.
"The whole day felt like a dream," she wrote.
LaConco said she remained a virgin from the time they met and even when they got engaged.
"Staying a virgin was a personal choice. I never felt pressure. When I was ready for the baby dance it happened. His position never phased me. My position in his life I never questioned because he showed me. He loved me loudly behind closed doors, and that intimidated many to date."
LaConco recalled how Zuma told her there was "a bridge" in her that would connect them forever before they confirmed the pregnancy in 2017.
When they found out they were expecting a boy Zuma named him Sakhaumuzi.
LaConco said Zuma had discussed many plans for their future together with their child, but later after welcoming their son on April 12 2018, things began to change and Facetime calls were limited.
Four years after she and Zuma called it quits, LaConco said she attempted to start dating again but ended a relationship because he had "wives" and her principles had changed.
During her stint on The Real Housewives of Durban, LaConco insinuated she was raising her son with her mother due to Zuma's absence.
“I never knew I would be at a stage where I am raising my son with my mom. I never fell in love to be in the situation I am in today. I don’t think the scars will ever heal,” she said.
While LaConco said she prefers not to talk about what transpired in her life in 2020, she said she has moved on from her past and Zuma was starting to spend time with his son.
"All I've ever been in his life is peace, and respectful to him. Life happened to us and I have accepted. I'm not bitter about how things came out. He is an intelligent man. I'm sure there are serious reasons why his plan changed.
"I've grown, I've been working hard to build my legacy, and he has recently started spending time with our son. I will forever respect him, he will forever be Sakha's hero. my responsibility is to raise him the best way I could. God knows my heart."
Image: Instagram/ LaConco
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure