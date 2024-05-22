Madibaz duo appointed to USSA national sevens squad

Madibaz Sport manager Mthunzi Hewu’s rugby career will go full circle when he takes on the role of manager of the USSA sevens rugby team at the World University Championship next month.
The tournament takes placed in Aix-en-Provence in southern France from June 10 to 12.
A further feather in Mandela University’s cap is the appointment of Madibaz rugby club’s physiotherapist Yale Jameson.
Hewu will take care of the logistical aspect while Jameson will be in charge of the physical and mental wellbeing of the squad.
The Madibaz Sport manager said it was an honour to be considered for the role after first making his mark as a student-athlete two decades ago.
“It’s amazing how the wheel has turned since I was a student.”
He was a member of the USSA team in 2005 after being named the best backline player at the 15s tournament hosted by TUT.
“To be asked to be manager of the national sevens team at such a prestigious international event is a real privilege.”
Hewu, who serves on the USSA rugby executive committee and did duty as logistics co-ordinator at the CUCSA Games in 2018, has been kept busy with arrangements ahead of the event.
A camp in Potchefstroom earlier this month will be followed by another two-day training session in Johannesburg on June 3 and 4 before the squad depart for France the following day.
Jameson, meanwhile, has plenty of experience in his role. He previously worked with the EP Currie Cup and Southern Kings teams as well as Gqeberha’s professional soccer club Chippa United.
Jameson, who has a Master’s in sport and exercise therapy, linked up with Madibaz in 2022 and has worked with both the sevens and 15s teams.
“It is something I have particularly enjoyed,” Jameson, who also runs a physiotherapy practice in the city, said.
Though he didn’t “really expect to be appointed”, he said it was a “great honour to represent your country in this way”.
The fast-paced sevens format and multiple games in a day place a lot of emphasis on the recovery aspect.
“That is a big focus and then also I guide the players in the physical preparation needed for a tournament like this.”
As the players are already fit and ready, his focus has been on screening their physical history and setting up preventative programmes to ensure they stay free of niggles.
He also interacts with the players to provide the coaches with regular feedback as to their physical and mental wellness.
