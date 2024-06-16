Celso Fabbri rides own wave to European success
DJ with unique afrotech sound spreading the vibe in African countries and overseas
In Eastern Cape circles, his father’s name is synonymous with comedy and entertainment, but Celso Fabbri is riding his own wave to international success, currently spinning the decks in Europe.
With his unique afrotech sound — a version of afro dance music — he has come a long way from being the youngster who booked his own flights to Cape Town and Johannesburg to introduce himself to some of the industry’s bigwigs...
