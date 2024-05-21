Rolene Strauss recounts being 'exposed to HIV while treating a patient'

Rolene Strauss has shared a personal story around HIV.
The former Miss South Africa and Miss World, a mother to two boys, took to her Instagram timeline revealing that after the birth of her first son in 2017, she was exposed to HIV while treating a patient at a hospital.
“I was breastfeeding at the time and had to go on post-exposure prophylaxis. I can still remember all the questions running through my head at the time,” she wrote.
When explaining her encounter with the virus, Rolene spoke of how it affected her personally and professionally.
“At that moment, time seemed to stand still as fear and uncertainty flooded my mind. I was breastfeeding at the time, and the weight of responsibility pressed heavily on my shoulders as I realised the potential implications for both myself and my baby. Despite my medical background, the flood of questions and concerns was relentless. Would this affect my child? How would this impact our family's future?”
The journey that followed was one of vigilance, undergoing post-exposure prophylaxis while navigating the delicate balance of motherhood and medical obligations, said Rolene.
“I find myself on the brink of welcoming our third child into the world. This journey, coupled with my past experience, has ingrained within me a profound understanding of the intricate link between a mother's health and the wellbeing of her child. It's a realisation that has fuelled my passion for advocating for HIV awareness and prevention, especially within the realm of motherhood.”
She's now among the many public figures who have joined the #ForeverWena campaign.
“#ForeverWena is a South African movement that aims to empower people to take charge of their sexual health. It encourages open discussions that are factual and informative about healthy sexual behaviour and choices.
“The #ForeverWena campaign holds such profound significance for me. It's not just about raising awareness; it's about embracing a responsibility born from personal experience. It's about empowering mothers to prioritise their own health as an integral part of safeguarding their children's future.
“Preparing for motherhood goes beyond nursery decorations and baby showers; it's about ensuring that you are equipped with the knowledge and resources to protect both yourself and your little one. Specifically focusing on HIV in the realm of motherhood, I want to ensure that all mothers and potential mothers know that motherhood begins long before the first cuddle, pregnancy or even conception! It starts with the health choices we make for ourselves, long before we even start thinking about growing a family.”
Rolene Strauss recounts being 'exposed to HIV while treating a patient'
Entertainment
Image: YouTube/Rolene Strauss
Rolene Strauss has shared a personal story around HIV.
The former Miss South Africa and Miss World, a mother to two boys, took to her Instagram timeline revealing that after the birth of her first son in 2017, she was exposed to HIV while treating a patient at a hospital.
“I was breastfeeding at the time and had to go on post-exposure prophylaxis. I can still remember all the questions running through my head at the time,” she wrote.
When explaining her encounter with the virus, Rolene spoke of how it affected her personally and professionally.
“At that moment, time seemed to stand still as fear and uncertainty flooded my mind. I was breastfeeding at the time, and the weight of responsibility pressed heavily on my shoulders as I realised the potential implications for both myself and my baby. Despite my medical background, the flood of questions and concerns was relentless. Would this affect my child? How would this impact our family's future?”
The journey that followed was one of vigilance, undergoing post-exposure prophylaxis while navigating the delicate balance of motherhood and medical obligations, said Rolene.
“I find myself on the brink of welcoming our third child into the world. This journey, coupled with my past experience, has ingrained within me a profound understanding of the intricate link between a mother's health and the wellbeing of her child. It's a realisation that has fuelled my passion for advocating for HIV awareness and prevention, especially within the realm of motherhood.”
She's now among the many public figures who have joined the #ForeverWena campaign.
“#ForeverWena is a South African movement that aims to empower people to take charge of their sexual health. It encourages open discussions that are factual and informative about healthy sexual behaviour and choices.
“The #ForeverWena campaign holds such profound significance for me. It's not just about raising awareness; it's about embracing a responsibility born from personal experience. It's about empowering mothers to prioritise their own health as an integral part of safeguarding their children's future.
“Preparing for motherhood goes beyond nursery decorations and baby showers; it's about ensuring that you are equipped with the knowledge and resources to protect both yourself and your little one. Specifically focusing on HIV in the realm of motherhood, I want to ensure that all mothers and potential mothers know that motherhood begins long before the first cuddle, pregnancy or even conception! It starts with the health choices we make for ourselves, long before we even start thinking about growing a family.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Motoring
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure