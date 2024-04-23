WATCH | Mzansi applauds opera singer Innocent Masuku for his performance on 'Britain's Got Talent'

Innocent did not only blow the judges away with his performance but also has many in Mzansi lauding him for his talent.
Image: YouTube
Opera singer Innocent Masuku has Mzansi beaming with pride after he gave a stellar performance on hit TV show Britain's Got Talent where he left the judges in awe of his vocal ability.
Watch his performance of Luciano Pavarotti's Caruso:
Innocent did not only blow the judges away with his performance but also has many in Mzansi lauding him for his talent.
Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa praised Innocent for flying the country's flag high on the show.
“South African creatives continue to raise the country’s flag high around the world. I congratulate Innocent on his sterling performance in Britain’s Got Talent. All the best as you proceed in the competition!” he wrote on X.
Actress Nirvana Nokwe also took to her timeline, writing; “My gogo Patty Masuku was an opera singer who was offered an opportunity in Europe by her mentor Madam Davia. She denied because she was scared if Ma’ Davia passed on she would be all alone on foreign land. To see Innocent on that stage singing opera is magic beyond words.”
