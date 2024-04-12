NMB GIG GUIDE

EXHIBITIONS
Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) department of visual arts, in the faculty of humanities, presents “A Re Tshamekeng”, a solo exhibition by Absa L’Atelier 2022 Gerard Sekoto award-winner Malebogo Molokoane.
The opening night at the Bird Street Gallery in Central is on Thursday April 18 at 5.30pm for 6pm.
There will also be an artist walkabout on Saturday April 20 from 10am to 11am.
Daily viewing is from April 19 to May 31 from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.
It is also the final week to view “The Between: From Sight to Insight” by the late Jennifer Mary Ord at the Bird Street Gallery.
Her works will be open to view until April 14 from 9.30am to 3.30pm weekdays.
For more information, visit:gallery@mandela.ac.za or visualarts.mandela.ac.za
ORCHESTRA
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Friends in Low Places” at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday April 28 at 3pm.
This will be conducted by Leon Bosch and features Jarret McCourt (tuba), Peter Martens (cello), and Ruan Baartman (double bass).
Tickets cost R150 each via Quicket.
Inquiries: 072-610-8870
BRASS CONCERT
NMU’s department of music and performing arts in the faculty of humanities will host a Brass Studio Lunch Hour Concert at 1pm on April 17 at the south campus auditorium.
Entrance is free.
Inquiries: Nicky Bosman, 041-504-4235
MARKETS
The Linton Grange Library’s next craft market will take place on April 25 from 9am to 3pm, and again on April 26 from 9am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Shental Jacobs, 073-184-5163
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on Saturday May 4 from 8.30am to 1pm at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and beautiful painted pictures for sale, as well as a collectible model car display.
There is also tea and coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
The entrance fee is R5 and proceeds go to Save-a-Pet.
Head down to the Lazy Sundays Market from 10am to 2pm on Sunday at 60 Willow Road, Overbaakens.
Enjoy coffee, breakfast buns and more at this family event.
WINE IN THE VALLEY
Bridge Street Brewery will host Wine in the Valley, where wine lovers can sip on chardonnay, chenins, Merlots, bubbly and more.
Wines will also be on sale at cellar door prices.
The event takes place on Saturday April 27 from 12pm to 4pm.
Tickets cost R220 per person and are available via Quicket.
NMB GIG GUIDE
