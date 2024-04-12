IN THE GARDEN | A bounty of native bulbs

That the soil has cooled signals that it’s the right time to plant your winter and spring flowering bulbs.
It is still warm enough to give the newly planted winter and spring bulbs’ root systems a chance to develop before there is a further temperature drop.
Costly as they may seem, bulbs are perennials — and may be viewed as an investment — which means the bulbs are designed for repeat shows for us to enjoy each winter and spring season that follows.
All bulbs have an innate ability to thrive. They are designed so.
Each is an underground storage container which holds nutrient reserves to ensure the plant survives.
It is also uniquely packaged to contain its whole life cycle.
Now this year, instead of resurrecting last year’s predictable bulb shopping list of daffodils, tulips, muscari, anemones, hyacinths and ranunculi — the flowering bulbs that have come to colour our mind’s picture of a spring and winter garden ...
Yes, they are gorgeous. But exotic.
Why not indulge in something different in 2024 by celebrating the bounty of our indigenous bulbs?
Indigenous bulbs’ flowers are equally colourful, fragrant and exquisitely formed as exotic plants.
Besides, which other country can boast the oddity of naming the pretty delicate-looking flowers from bulbs tough enough to handle harsh climates, after the primates — in this instance baby baboons — that eat their corms?
These are the Babiana, commonly known as the baboon flower. Besides, having a story attached to a name helps you remember it.
Advice is that you can plant them from April until May in a sunny to semi-shade position in sandy soil. They also tolerate warm conditions in the garden.
They flower from July until October.
Water them deeply through autumn and winter.
They will tolerate some moisture, but ensure that the soil is well-draining.
As they enter their dormancy period, cut off their stems and foliage.
Lift them in November to be stored in shredded newspaper or wood shavings until the planting season comes around again in April.
You may leave them in the ground if the soil is completely dry during summer.
Propagation. Cormlets form readily and may be prised off during their dormancy period. Or sow their seed in autumn.
They are suitable subjects for a rockery or to be grown in pots. They grow to 20cm tall.
Babiana corms were known to be enjoyed by the early Cape colonists, who prepared them by boiling them.
Ixias also have a wonderful exotic look with their petals in several colours including turquoise and green.
They have been nicknamed wand flowers as they bear a collection of star-shaped flowers at the end of their long, wiry stems.
The leaves are sword-shaped. The flower colours include purple, mauve, blue, red, orange, pink yellow, cream and white.
Two unusual and stunning flowers are of Ixia viridiflora, which have turquoise petals, while the green ixia has many flowered spikes of sea-green flowers with black centres.
The brightly coloured petals contrast with their dark centres.
The flower has the habit of opening fully during the day and closing up a little when night falls.
They are slightly taller than Babiana, growing to about 40cm.
Plant them from April to June in a spot which has full sun most of the day.
Ixia’s name is derived from Greek, meaning chameleon plant, thought to be called that because its flowers are long like a chameleon’s tongue.
They are cost-effective in brightening up a garden bed. Plant them in large displays. As a cut flower they are long-lasting.
On planting, loosen the soil to a depth of 30cm and work in some sand.
Mulch after planting. Water regularly and deeply through winter and spring.
Ixias multiply themselves by producing cormlets which, after planting, produce flowers the following year. Grow them 5cm apart.
Tritonia (garden montbretia) flower in spring, producing fiery star-like flowers of orange, creamy white or vibrant pink sprays of cup-shaped blooms on tall stems among sword-shaped leaves.
Their flowers are similar to freesias’. They grow to a height of 20 to 40cm and may be used as cut flowers.
They will do well in a fairly sunny area in a rockery or at the front of a flower bed.
They prefer to grow in a spot which has morning sun with light shade in the afternoon
Plant them at a depth of 4cm in light, sandy, friable soil that has been loosened to a spade’s depth and has good drainage. Space the corms 8cm apart.
Should you plant them in pots, you can grow them closer together — almost touching. Cover the soil with a mulch to help retain moisture.
Water them regularly in winter and spring and into summer if you wish to enjoy them for another season. You may lift and store them.
Propagation is by seed or cormlets. They pair well with Ixia and Sparaxis.
Sparaxis or harlequin flowers will grow and bloom in fairly poor soil in the winter rainfall areas. The Eastern Cape is a summer and winter rainfall area.
Loosen the soil to a spade’s depth and add compost or other organic matter.
If the soil is not well-draining add some more soil to it.
Plant a group of them (about 25) at a depth of 5cm with a plant spacing of 7cm in an area that receives direct sunlight for part of or the whole day.
They also make excellent pot plants.
Water them well in winter, keeping the soil fairly moist at root level.
Keep the corms dry in summer. Propagate from cormlets or seed sown in autumn.
Ornithogalum, commonly known as chincherinchee, are a favourite among flower growers as they last for a long period in the vase. But take note that all parts of the plant are poisonous.
They produce delicate, star-shaped white or green/white flowers clustered in an umbel on the top of a long stem. They grow to a height between 30 to 100cm.
Space the bulbs 10cm apart for planting in sandy well-draining soil.
Keep the soil reasonably moist by watering regularly and deeply.
Increase the watering just before flowering, especially when it becomes increasingly warm.
As some of the plants grow to a metre high, it is best to plant them in groups at the back of the bed.
Propagation is by bulbils, bulblets or seed that is freshly sown when it is ripe. Leaf cuttings may also be used to increase your stock.
Interesting for floral arrangers is that the flowers may be induced to change colour.
Here’s how:
Before giving chincherinchee their first drink after cutting them, prepare a coloured solution using food colouring/dye in water which is just above room temperature.
The flowers will be dehydrated, which will increase their intake of the coloured water when you place them in this liquid.
Leave the stems to absorb the coloured water for about two hours, then remove them to place in a container of ordinary water.
Freesias are ever popular bulbs to grow for the spring garden, especially for the range of colourful flowers in dark purple, red, pink, yellow and white which are most loved for their beautiful fragrance.
Grow them in groups. Growing in sunny areas will keep their stems short while partial shade will cause their stems to “stretch” and grow longer.
Protect them from midday heat to extend their flowering period.
An advantage of growing them in pots is that they may be brought indoors, where they will fill the room with their gorgeous fragrance.
They prefer light, friable soil that is well-draining. Add sand to the mix if necessary.
Corms planted in pots should be shielded from the direct heat of the sun.
Make sure the planters have good drainage holes. Water them regularly and deeply, but take care to empty the saucer the potted plants stand on to prevent them from becoming waterlogged.
To ensure that the corms will still be viable for the next year’s flowering, keep watering them every four days and feeding them.
By December the corms are ready for lifting.
Check that they are in a dormant period by tugging on a stem.
If it lifts away easily, the corms have entered their dormancy period.
They may be left in the ground or lifted to be stored in paper bags until the next autumn season.
In preparation for this, cut off the foliage above the necks and brush off the soil.
IN THE GARDEN | A bounty of native bulbs
