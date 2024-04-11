While rumour has it that veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl have called it quits, the couple continue to gush over each other on social media.
Pearl, who is also the actor's publicist, took to Facebook speaking of her partner's impact on her life and clapping back at the speculation.
“You have been to me what the world will never even begin to understand. How I wish people could just give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defence, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible,” she wrote.
“I'm sending you love and strength in this trying time of our lives. I will forever love you and your spirit shall and will remain unshaken. You are a good man. Father, son and a sibling. More than anything, you have been a beautiful and wonderful husband. Love, Mpho ya hao!”
Sello also shared an image of them together on his timeline with the caption; “It's sad how people are so quick to judge! After all the bad comments and insults, the truth shall set us free! I have always and will always honour my position as a man and husband.”
This is Sello's second try at marriage after divorcing his wife of eight months Palesa Mboweni in 2015, but he is convinced he has finally met the love of his life.
In 2022, the couple said they were planning to host fans at the FNB stadium to witness them walking down the aisle and saying their vows.
“On our wedding day celebration. Seems like we are going to do very well with the traditional step magic moos! We are already synchronised and we have not even gone through the step practising phase as yet. #BigDayApproaching FNB Stadium here we come. Re ka se phalwe ke KFC couple shame,” Sello wrote.
'I will forever love you' — Sello Maake KaNcube and Pearl still head over heels in love
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Sello Maake ka Ncube
While rumour has it that veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl have called it quits, the couple continue to gush over each other on social media.
Pearl, who is also the actor's publicist, took to Facebook speaking of her partner's impact on her life and clapping back at the speculation.
“You have been to me what the world will never even begin to understand. How I wish people could just give you a break! In what may seem like me coming to your defence, the truth is being with you has elevated me to heights I never thought possible,” she wrote.
“I'm sending you love and strength in this trying time of our lives. I will forever love you and your spirit shall and will remain unshaken. You are a good man. Father, son and a sibling. More than anything, you have been a beautiful and wonderful husband. Love, Mpho ya hao!”
Sello also shared an image of them together on his timeline with the caption; “It's sad how people are so quick to judge! After all the bad comments and insults, the truth shall set us free! I have always and will always honour my position as a man and husband.”
This is Sello's second try at marriage after divorcing his wife of eight months Palesa Mboweni in 2015, but he is convinced he has finally met the love of his life.
In 2022, the couple said they were planning to host fans at the FNB stadium to witness them walking down the aisle and saying their vows.
“On our wedding day celebration. Seems like we are going to do very well with the traditional step magic moos! We are already synchronised and we have not even gone through the step practising phase as yet. #BigDayApproaching FNB Stadium here we come. Re ka se phalwe ke KFC couple shame,” Sello wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure