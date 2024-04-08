Since shooting to stardom, Shebeshxt has on a number of occasions made headlines and trends lists for public altercations.
During a recent interview on L-Tido podcast, the controversial Limpopo-born rapper said most of his viral fight videos were taken out of context.
Shebeshxt, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, said he did not hate any of the people he'd engaged in altercations with.
He never carried a knife or a firearm, he said.
“I'm not fighting with them. I hit them once just to show them I am not fighting and to tell them to relax and not start with me.
“For them, it's fun, for me it's work. So when they try to provoke me at work it makes me think they want to make me lose work and go hungry. I don't hate you. I love you, it's just that you are under the influence and I want you to wake up.
“If I was fighting with them a big fight would've erupted. The one hit I give them is just to wake them up. All the people I hit, I don't hate them, I love them. They are my fans. When we are under the influence we behave differently. If I always had water, I would never hit them, I'd just throw them with water and get it over with.”
WATCH | Shebeshxt 'gun' incident causes outrage
Entertainment
Image: Via X (Twitter)
Videos of Shebeshxt pulling out what looks like a firearm and pointing it at the crowd before he is escorted offstage during a recent performance has caused outrage on social media.
The footage quickly spread across social media, with many X users reacting.
While some claimed he pulled out a toy gun, others said Shebeshxt was ruining his career as his actions could see him end up behind bars.
Read the X posts below:
