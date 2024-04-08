SNAPS | Cassper Nyovest is officially off the market

In early February Cassper, during an interview with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, revealed he and his baby’s mother Thobeka had broken up.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
Weeks after Cassper Nyovest's wedding invitation circulated on social media, the rapper tied the knot with his partner Pulane.
Congratulatory messages have flooded Cassper's timeline after he shared images from his traditional wedding, which was attended by social media personality Primo and DJ Vettys, among other celebrities.
See some of the pictures below:
Image: X (Twitter)
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
In early February Cassper, during an interview with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, revealed he and his baby’s mother Thobeka had broken up.
The Siyathandana hitmaker revealed his promiscuity had ended their relationship two years ago.
“I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up. I’ve been single for two years. We broke up because I hurt her. And then I carried on living this life. She got saved, which is so beautiful, but then it became more hectic, because now she is looking at me like: ‘This is the father of my child?’” he said.
“I was messing up. I did not have a female friend I would just keep as a friend. Even in my mind, even if nothing happened. I was bad. I was really bad and I didn’t realise how wrong it was.”
In 2020, Cassper and Thobeka welcomed their first child into the world. While they both prefer to lead private lives, Cassper has publicly expressed his gratitude to her for the affect she had on his life.
