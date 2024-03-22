Leisure

A VINE TIME | Head for a winey weekend, and much more, at SA’s ‘Barefoot Capital’

Premium
By Sam Venter - 22 March 2024

Wine lovers, if you’re not in Kenton-on-Sea yet, best you make a plan fast!

The fourth edition of the Great Kenton Wine Festival is under way, and it gets greater every year...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance

Most Read