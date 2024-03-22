Opinion

University visit gives pupils from a poor district hope for a better future

By Jonathan Jansen - 22 March 2024

I invited about 130 grade 12 pupils from a Cape Flats school to spend time on a university campus this week. These young people were super excited and so, I discovered, were their parents.

Studying at Stellenbosch University, or any higher education institution, was not high on their agendas. The aspirational goals you set for yourself are circumscribed by your surrounding environment...

