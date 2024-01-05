Actors, comedians, media personalities and rappers have revealed their new year's resolutions.
New businesses and detox plans — Celebrities share their 2024 new year’s resolutions
Actors, comedians, media personalities and rappers have revealed their new year's resolutions.
From taking over the music industry and searching for peace to simply living in the moment and focusing on their mental health, these celebrities have big plans for 2024.
Carol Ofori
Radio personality Carol Ofori is confident she will have a great year after mapping out her new year's resolutions before her festive celebrations. At the core of her goals is looking for more purpose in all aspects of her life.
“For the new year, I just want to live a happier and more purposeful life. I would love joy to be the tone of my year, peace to be the heartbeat of my year and happiness to be my stride for the year,” she said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
Emtee
Award-winning rapper Emtee says his light will shine brighter this year.
“In 2024 I’m no longer a local artist. I was never an underground artist either.”
Lehasa Moloi
Actor and fitness enthusiast Lehasa Moloi, who has been candid about his mental health, said after going through a year struggling to enjoy what he has, his goal was to simply be present in every moment.
“My resolution is to stay in character according to predetermined core values every day. Be the man I needed growing up and give that man to the world. That's all. No lofty ambitions — the fruits will sort themselves out as long as I stay on point, aligned with who I truly am daily. Just a father of a special needs family. Living on purpose, learning, loving every step. The ups and downs. Allowing Yahweh to determine what is good or bad.”
Martin Bester
Jacaranda FM radio personality Martin Bester says 2024 for him is all about detoxing.
“My new year’s resolutions this year will include detoxing on a grand scale. I need to cut more toxic people, situations, food and drinks out of my life,” he says. However, that’s not all! Martin adds: “I also want to start a new business and I want to see more of our country and tour my music in some new places.”
Robby Collins
After winning ‘Comedian Of The Year’ and the ‘Funny Influencer Content Award’ at last year’s Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, Robby Collins' new year’s resolution is to take time out to grasp all his achievements.
“My new year’s resolution is just to enjoy every moment that I find myself in,” he said. “And to practice more gratitude!”
Chanley Wong
TV personality and content creator Chanley Wong says she'll be introducing positive changes to her life.
“In 2024, I’m feeling more motivated and disciplined to achieve and succeed. I learnt so much in 2023 that this year, I’m looking for clarity and positivity.”
