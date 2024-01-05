Game-changing milestones ahead for the MBDA

With 2023 firmly in the rear, 2024 which is billed in some quarters as a defining moment for SA could not be further from the truth for the MBDA.
We are halfway through the first year of the agency’s new five-year strategic plan (2023-2028) launched in July 2023.
However, strategies by themselves are of no consequence unless pursued with diligence and commitment.
As the first of a three-prong strategy, the MBDA refocuses on total precinct management (area-based operations).
Second is the leveraging of the entity’s skills and 20 years of experience by offering project management services to third parties as a future revenue stream to build sustainability.
The third is to pursue game-changing catalytic iconic programmes that have the potential to change the fortunes of the city forever.
The MBDA ended 2023 with an unqualified audit outcome from the auditor-general of SA underpinned by record key performance indicator achievements at 73%, and a budget performance improvement from 26% the year before, to 54% in June 2023.
All these progressive strides have laid the foundation for the new strategy to take effect in the coming years.
The MBDA is now six months into the first fiscal year and a cursory look at the midterm performance on key performance indicators gives promise of even better outcomes by June 30 2024.
As we look to the next six months, it is equally important to note that the entity has been effectively delivering on its mandate despite it not receiving the grants due to it from the parent municipality.
Inasmuch as our staff and partners are resourceful and creative, the status quo cannot continue without seriously undermining and jeopardising the gains already made.
A famous American author and activist, Hellen Keller, in one of her famous quotes says “character cannot be developed in ease and quiet”.
“Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.”
Our character has been tested and strengthened over the past six months, but even for a resourceful team like ours, there are limitations.
The MBDA, which operates the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre (STC) in Kariega, and the Tramways building, is fortunate to have resourceful staff who “skrik vir niks”, staff who possess a can-do attitude and are always striving for excellence.
The grant-funding stalemate that has led to two quarterly tranches being withheld without due process must be resolved soon to avoid a calamity.
Several service providers who are instrumental in the entity achieving on its mandate and performance targets are now facing the risk of nonpayment for services already rendered.
The Inter-Governmental Relations (IGR) framework which regulates relations between entities provides several avenues for government institutions to resolve matters while litigation is seen as the last resort.
We still believe the IGR route is the most feasible for all involved in continuing with the gains already made.
Looking at the milestones that lie ahead, the St Peter’s heritage and tourism development which opened to the public on December 15 will officially open with a full suite of visitor-friendly amenities and services before the end of March.
The R36m redevelopment of the iconic Moore Dyke Multipurpose Centre is also due for completion by June 2024.
The redevelopment of the Sheds in Kariega is also about to get off the ground after the previous contactor was terminated due to non-performance issues.
The Baakens parkway development is also poised to get going before March.
On the project management front we are pursuing two multipurpose centres, one in Ward 17 in New Brighton, and the other in Ward 34 in Bethelsdorp.
Both projects belong to the sports, recreation, arts and culture directorate and have been welcomed by its standing committee.
Combined, the two MPCs are estimated to cost close to R80m and both communities are eagerly awaiting construction to begin this year.
These projects will significantly alleviate unemployment in those communities and will provide a platform for future stars to emerge, the next Siya Kolisis.
Elsewhere, in Helenvale the remaining funding from KfW Bank is being spent on the completion of community social infrastructure.
In addition, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which recently hosted the Bay’s most iconic and biggest concert, the Ebubeleni Festival, is proving it is potential as a multipurpose facility that can inject direct economic benefits into the city’s economy.
Elsewhere, in Kariega the STC now in its 10th year continues to play a pivotal role in promoting STEMI subjects across the Bay through several inbound and outreach programmes.
In pursuing gamechanging catalytic programmes, the third pillar of the strategy, the Bayworld programme is in full swing with the demolition of dilapidated oceanarium structures in progress.
While this is happening, a state-of-the-art temporary animal sanctuary is complete and ready to receive them.
We anticipate the completion of this phase by the end of June.
In December, we hosted a successful investment roadshow to highlight the 13 catalytic projects within the Bayworld and ICC programme.
The reception by the market has been overwhelmingly positive and has set the stage for council processes to conclude the land alienation and transaction models to get investors on board.
With grant-funding challenges aside, 2024 is set to be a landmark delivery year, but most importantly the long-awaited R6bn Bayworld redevelopment and ICC should finally take a giant step forward to realisation and we cannot wait.
Anele Qaba, MBDA CEO
HeraldLIVE
