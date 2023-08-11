×

Leisure

LISTEN | S'wana Know? with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

11 August 2023
HeraldLIVE
Annelisa Swana with Gift of the Givers CEO and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
Image: Kelly Milborrow

Gift of the Givers this week celebrated its 31st anniversary and we caught up with the man who started it all, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.

S’wana Know more about Dr Sooliman the husband, father and grandfather? Tune in to the S’wana Know? Podcast for the full interview.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

