Gift of the Givers this week celebrated its 31st anniversary and we caught up with the man who started it all, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
S’wana Know more about Dr Sooliman the husband, father and grandfather? Tune in to the S’wana Know? Podcast for the full interview.
LISTEN | S'wana Know? with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman
None
Image: Kelly Milborrow
Gift of the Givers this week celebrated its 31st anniversary and we caught up with the man who started it all, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.
S’wana Know more about Dr Sooliman the husband, father and grandfather? Tune in to the S’wana Know? Podcast for the full interview.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring
Motoring