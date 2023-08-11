Since the launch of Mofaya, the brand has grown rapidly.
DJ Sbu reflects on the success of Mofaya
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Sibusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope was beaming with pride as he reflected on the inception of his popular Mofaya brand.
The DJ took to his timeline to share an image of when they were establishing the first proudly black-owned energy drink with the caption “2014 how it all started”.
Since the launch of Mofaya, the brand has grown rapidly.
Recently Sbu announced he inked a deal with Shoprite Checkers.
Though social media users have questioned the ownership of the brand the DJ vigorously promotes, Sbu has made it clear he is not bothered about naysayers and prefers to focus on Mofaya's impact.
“I'd like to confirm and say you are correct. It definitely isn't mine because Mofaya is yours. I'm OK and you can just call me a brand ambassador, you can call me a hustler, you can call me an entrepreneur. Ultimately, language is man-made. I'm just proud of the team at Mofaya,” he said on his YouTube channel.
According to the Miss SA organisation, the first proudly black-owned energy drink in SA was cofounded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe in 2013.
Sbu has been taking major strides in the entrepreneurial space and in entertainment as well.
His podcast The Hustler's Corner Global, which focuses on personal development, joined forces with P Diddy’s Revolt TV.
Previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sbu said his followers have a lot to anticipate from him this year as he plans to release a book simultaneously with an album where he will be answering all the questions his fans have had.
“I will be revealing a lot of things people didn't know about me. I will be speaking out. I have always kept quiet about a lot of things and a lot of narratives that have been out there about me. I will be revealing more of the journey I have been going through. People have been seeing me hugging trees, walking barefoot, and want to understand more about it. People have been hearing rumours of me being broke, and want to hear my perspective. The book will explain.”
