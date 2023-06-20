An image of Hector Pieterson’s sister, Antoinette Sithole, running alongside Mbuyisa Makhubu carrying 12-year-old Pieterson, who was shot by police in 1976, captured by Sam Nzima, is arguably the most famous photograph of the Soweto uprising and continues to represent apartheid-era atrocities.
From posters to T-shirt printings, the image has been duplicated onto various canvases.
In commemoration of Youth Month, artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje showcased one of six paintings he created to mark the occasion.
While some applauded him for his work, others felt the Zimbabwean-born artist should hang up his paintbrushes.
Rasta defended the portrait.
“Art plays a good role in educating people about history. A painting can show [many] human stories in one,” he told TshisaLIVE.
'Art educates about history' — Rasta remakes iconic Youth Day photograph
Image: Instagram/Rasta
“Some can look at my work and think I'm being funny, but if you look at the painting you see that the faces in the image are expressing anger ... I wasn't born in 1976, [I was born] a year later — and even to this day, the holiday marks a day of liberation.
“I always have a picture to showcase for the day to honour the dedication that those before us showed.”
Rasta has been creating art for more than 25 years and says he wants to have an impact on the youth by possibly opening an art school one day.
“Those kids died for this liberation, which we don't take care of but celebrate with booze. It would have been tough if it weren't for their sacrifice. The youth can be managed if we all play our part.
“Many ask me when I will be opening an art school and it shocks me, but I need a space to do so. If we can create those spaces, we can help many who want to get into the space and create jobs for the youth.”
