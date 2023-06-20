In her mentions, just like Sunday when the episode aired, her followers shared congratulatory messages.
'I faced my fear' — Mimi Mahlasela on shooting on top of a mountain for 'Shaka iLembe'
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
Mimi Mahlasela recently reflected on overcoming her fears while filming for Shaka iLembe.
The seasoned actress, who viewers have known and loved her for her character Aggie on 7de Laan, is among the cast of Shaka iLembe which aired on Sunday on Mzansi Magic.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she shared a clip of them walking on a mountain in KwaZulu-Natal, and shared how she was emotional because she had a fear of heights.
“We shot this scene on the coldest day in KZN — Nkandla, into engayi khala before shooting this scene because of my acrophobia but we did it and I faced my fear.
“My journey with this project was not just about the work, it was far greater — I finally got to work with the remarkable Bomb Productions (it's been a dream since I was a student studying drama) and of course a learning experience which I will forever be grateful for. Shaka iLembe,” she wrote.
In her mentions, just like Sunday when the episode aired, her followers shared congratulatory messages.
“I was so happy to see you! The transition from 7de Laan to iLembe,” replied one.
“Absolutely phenomenal. I'm so proud to be Zulu, especially coming from such a powerful kingdom,” said another.
The series has an all-star cast, including executive producer Nomzamo Mbatha, who also stars as Queen Nandi.
“I want to use my voice to stand for something greater than myself. I also want to change the discourse of who we are as young women and the patriarchy we've had to push through. So it's interesting how this full-circle moment is.
“It's something I already live and I am able to do now through my art form. I will always be grateful to be chosen to play Nandi,” she told TshisaLIVE.
