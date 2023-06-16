×

Leisure

S'wana feel inspired? New podcast has got you covered!

16 June 2023
HeraldLIVE
S'wana Know? Podcast, tune in every Friday.
Image: Supplied

We're happy to announce the introduction of our exciting new podcast 'S'wana Know!' hosted by Annelisa Swana - a journalist on The Herald's team.

Join us every week as we explore extraordinary conversations of triumph, resilience and anything you wanna know!

On this Youth Day, we are thrilled to take you on an exploration of the wonders and joys of being a young person!

Get ready to be inspired, uplifted and reminded of the boundless potential that comes with embracing the spirit of youth.

Listen here:

