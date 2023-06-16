Let someone else fire up the grill this Father’s Day

Let someone else fire up the braai this Father’s Day or spoil the special man in your life at a restaurant of his choice this Sunday.
Let dad relax in style at Boardwalk hotel and casino for an enjoyable family lunch.
The four-star Sun International hotel is the perfect location to honour your dad and celebrate the paternal bond.
“Join us for a delicious braai buffet feast, served inside the casino at the Bayside Pantry,” Boardwalk executive chef Willie Mcotoyi said.
Sip a glass of sparkling wine or juice on arrival before tucking into a selection of fresh salads including Mediterranean vegetables, chef's garden, potato, Waldorf salad and more, served with fresh bread and rolls.
Straight from the hot coals will be beef and chicken kebabs, lamb chops, boerewors and line fish, accompanied by corn on the cob, pap and gravy and gratin potato.
“Finish your meal with a taste of something sweet from panna cotta to lemon meringue, cheesecake, chocolate mousse and malva pudding with vanilla sauce,” Mcotoyi said.
Lunch will be served from 12pm at a cost of R300 per person.
Tapas in Walmer will have their normal menu available. However they are also planning something special for the dads, pas and utatas from 11am.
For R195 receive a 300g rump steak and green peppercorn sauce, served with roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
For the first 50 people to book, dads will also receive a goody bag and a complimentary Castle Light draft.
Book by calling the restaurant on 071-680-0340.
Treat dad at Mamacita's in Richmond Hill to any one of their steak options or ribs and get a free draught for the main man. Book or simply walk in.
It's Father's Day all day at The Harbour Master in Bridge Street with their breakfast and lunch specials.
For the early riser, from 9am to 11am, tuck into creamy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, cheesy grilled tomato, breakfast relish, a pork banger, hash brown and fire-toasted ciabatta with a hot beverage for R125.
The kiddies portion with a hot chocolate costs R65.
For lunch, there will be a roast with a starter of smoky wood-fired mozzarella and pesto flat bread, followed by a main course of roast beef flambe, chicken, crispy potato wedges and pumpkin fritters dipped in caramel sauce, served with rice and gravy.
End the meal off on a sweet note with traditional malva pudding served with custard.
The cost is R250 per person between 11.30am and 3pm.
Kids eat free for lunch with a build your own pizza or pasta.
Spoil dad with an afternoon of live music with Rob & Jo at Eddie Macs @VP with their drinks special plus a free 500ml Castle draft with each father's meal.
Bookings essential via WhatsApp on 083-225-1093.
Head on down to the Old Grey Sports Club for live music with Paul Basel Music and Eric from 1pm.
There is a delicious lamb spit braai or the à la carte menu to choose from.
The spit braai at R165 per person includes an appetiser of homemade roosterbrood served with butter, jam and cheese.
Follow it up with a main of Greek lamb on the spit served with tzatziki sauce, baby garlic and parsley roast potatoes, and Mediterranean veggies.
Dessert is peppermint crisp tart.
Bookings are essential on 041-373-8325.
HeraldLIVE
Let someone else fire up the grill this Father’s Day
Delicious menus on offer to spoil dad at restaurants around the Bay this Sunday
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Let someone else fire up the braai this Father’s Day or spoil the special man in your life at a restaurant of his choice this Sunday.
Let dad relax in style at Boardwalk hotel and casino for an enjoyable family lunch.
The four-star Sun International hotel is the perfect location to honour your dad and celebrate the paternal bond.
“Join us for a delicious braai buffet feast, served inside the casino at the Bayside Pantry,” Boardwalk executive chef Willie Mcotoyi said.
Sip a glass of sparkling wine or juice on arrival before tucking into a selection of fresh salads including Mediterranean vegetables, chef's garden, potato, Waldorf salad and more, served with fresh bread and rolls.
Straight from the hot coals will be beef and chicken kebabs, lamb chops, boerewors and line fish, accompanied by corn on the cob, pap and gravy and gratin potato.
“Finish your meal with a taste of something sweet from panna cotta to lemon meringue, cheesecake, chocolate mousse and malva pudding with vanilla sauce,” Mcotoyi said.
Lunch will be served from 12pm at a cost of R300 per person.
Tapas in Walmer will have their normal menu available. However they are also planning something special for the dads, pas and utatas from 11am.
For R195 receive a 300g rump steak and green peppercorn sauce, served with roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
For the first 50 people to book, dads will also receive a goody bag and a complimentary Castle Light draft.
Book by calling the restaurant on 071-680-0340.
Treat dad at Mamacita's in Richmond Hill to any one of their steak options or ribs and get a free draught for the main man. Book or simply walk in.
It's Father's Day all day at The Harbour Master in Bridge Street with their breakfast and lunch specials.
For the early riser, from 9am to 11am, tuck into creamy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, cheesy grilled tomato, breakfast relish, a pork banger, hash brown and fire-toasted ciabatta with a hot beverage for R125.
The kiddies portion with a hot chocolate costs R65.
For lunch, there will be a roast with a starter of smoky wood-fired mozzarella and pesto flat bread, followed by a main course of roast beef flambe, chicken, crispy potato wedges and pumpkin fritters dipped in caramel sauce, served with rice and gravy.
End the meal off on a sweet note with traditional malva pudding served with custard.
The cost is R250 per person between 11.30am and 3pm.
Kids eat free for lunch with a build your own pizza or pasta.
Spoil dad with an afternoon of live music with Rob & Jo at Eddie Macs @VP with their drinks special plus a free 500ml Castle draft with each father's meal.
Bookings essential via WhatsApp on 083-225-1093.
Head on down to the Old Grey Sports Club for live music with Paul Basel Music and Eric from 1pm.
There is a delicious lamb spit braai or the à la carte menu to choose from.
The spit braai at R165 per person includes an appetiser of homemade roosterbrood served with butter, jam and cheese.
Follow it up with a main of Greek lamb on the spit served with tzatziki sauce, baby garlic and parsley roast potatoes, and Mediterranean veggies.
Dessert is peppermint crisp tart.
Bookings are essential on 041-373-8325.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure