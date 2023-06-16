When a lion, a bear and a panther meet on stage

What do you get when a lion, a bear and a panther walk onto a stage?
The three-piece electric band, The Lion & The Bear.
iSupport Creative Business and Alliance Française, supported by Concerts SA, present a rocking Friday night out with the Durban musos later this month.
The concert will take place at Alliance Française in Morningside on Friday June 23, with doors opening at 7pm.
Tickets are available on Webtickets for R70 or can be purchased in cash at the door.
The Lion & The Bear is an electric rock trio featuring Ross Meintjes (guitar and vocals), Ruben Thomas (bass and vocals) and Brendon Meintjes (drums and vocals), formerly part of the SA hit band AVADE.
For the past four years, the band has performed at several of KwaZulu-Natal’s finest restaurants, bars and clubs as well as private parties, weddings and corporate functions.
The Lion & The Bear is an energetic and fun band, performing a combination of choice soulful covers and catchy originals that get people off their seats and rocking.
Watch the band perform its latest single Street Fight live or stream it on your favourite online platforms.
For more information, visit the website, follow @ConcertsSA on Twitteror like them on Facebook.
HeraldLIVE
