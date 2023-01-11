Gqeberha: The Empire beau Ngcukana thankful for ‘big break’

New heart-throb on the block Tembinkosi Ngcukana is making his big television debut with his role as Thulani Mxenge on the highly-anticipated telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire.
Ngcukana plays the role of the son of a successful businessman (played by Mbulelo Grootboom) who is a husband to three very different yet strong wives namely Bulelwa (played by Zikhona Sodlaka), Zimkhita (played by Zandile Msutwana) and Nozuko (played by Kay Bikitsha).
The show also includes actors Phila Madlingozi, Anele Matoti and Akhenime Mfenyana.
“I grew up in Cape Town but I am originally from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape. Acting has been something I’ve always loved. I’m glad to be given this role because this is a big break that I’ve been looking for,” says the 32-year-old.
“I am playing a role that allows me to speak my own language and showcase certain aspects of how I grew up. I get to embrace and boast about who I am, which is quite cool.”
Ngcukana first started acting in primary school and he then fully immersed himself in the craft by being a part of school plays and church theatres. While his late mother didn’t quite understand his love for acting, Ngcukana forged ahead by getting acting coaches and taking online acting courses.
“My mother wanted me to become a doctor or a lawyer but I wasn’t keen on it. I remember walking around town in Pretoria and I stumbled upon a poster of a movie that was being shot. I then auditioned but somehow the movie didn’t go anywhere but that was a great learning curve… that experience fueled and increased my love for acting, I knew it was going to get me here,” he said.
With this role being his first big break on mainstream television, Ngcukana added that what viewers should expect from his role is a death defying diehard who has no choice but to live up to the family’s expectations. He described his character as “a melting pot” who doesn’t quite want to be a part of the family empire.
“The thing with Thulani is that he isn’t thrilled by the fact that he may need to take over his family’s riches.”
Veteran actor Sodlaka, who plays the matriarch on the show, describes that in her years of acting numerous Xhosa roles and being a part of full Xhosa cast was a beautiful and thrilling experience.
“Being a person who is based in Johannesburg, I feel honoured that my role will relate to the people who live in Gqeberha. For me this is a full circle moment because my very first role 18 years ago was shot here and to be back here years later is so exciting,” said the actress during the show’s premiere at the Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
“I said ‘yes’ to the role because it signifies what coming home means to me. The Eastern Cape is fertile ground that we haven’t been reaping and with this show we are using the chance to showcase the beauty of our land.”
The show is set to start on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on January 16 at 9pm.
