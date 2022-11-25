Showmax launches reality show about South African strippers & porn stars — 'This body works for me'

Caution: This article contains nudity and is not for sensitive readers or viewers.
Showmax is looking to shed light on the world of adult entertainment with it's new reality show This Body Works For Me, which showcases the lives of seven women who chose to use their bodies to gain fame and generate income to support their lifestyles and families.
The cast includes Xoli, Africa’s self-proclaimed “biggest porn star” Wandi, the uncensored hook-up girl and aspiring porn star; Nelly, a musician turned exotic dancer who has her eye on taking over Africa; Samke, the sweet yet controversial Twitter and OnlyFans star; Gina, the new exotic dancer who's come to make a name for herself in the city of Joburg; Primadonna, the super-confident exotic dancer and aspiring rap artist; and Bubbly, a former exotic dancer and aspiring entrepreneur looking to launch what she refers to as a “sexy spa”.
“This Body Works for Me delves into the unconventional and wild world of adult entertainment,” said Zinzi Velelo from POP & Semamo Productions, producer of the title.
“We get an authentic insight into the choices, circumstances, and challenges that have led these women into this world. We explore how they confidently embrace and navigate between their daily hustle of making money using their bodies as well as working on their dreams and staying connected with their loved ones.”
If the trailer was not enough to have social media shook by the content, Wednesday's premiere of the show was.
See some of the reactions below:
