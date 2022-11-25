EFF leader Julius Malema has postponed his visit to the family of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka that was scheduled this week.
The DJ died on Sunday morning with details surrounding his death under investigation.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting incident at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive in Sandton at about 12.30am on Sunday.
Close friends and family gathered on Wednesday for a memorial service for the musician and businessman.
The EFF said Malema's visit to offer condolences to the family will occur at a later stage.
“The scheduled visit to the family of late Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka by the commander in chief and president of the EFF Julius Malema has been postponed.
“In respect of the logistical arrangements of the family, the visit to pass condolences will occur at a later stage, and we urge society to continue to mourn with the Sefoka family during this difficult time,” said the party.
Earlier this week Malema said he was heartbroken by the DJ's death and claimed the state had failed him.
“Oupa, we failed you. Like many others, you are a victim of a mafia state, failed state. Robala mfanaka mara I’m not OK.”
Close friend rapper Cassper Nyovest paid tribute to DJ Sumbody.
“He was an old soul, very grounded. It was sort of like you had a father and a friend in one person. He taught me a lot of things I didn't know and a lot of things I had forgotten from my parents and I'm very grateful to have had a friend like that.”
Malema postpones his visit to the family of late DJ Sumbody
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
