Leisure

Young Stunna addresses claims he has 7 girlfriends

13 October 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Amapiano star Young Stunna says Twitter ended his relationship.
Amapiano star Young Stunna says Twitter ended his relationship.
Image: Instagram/ Young Stunna

Young Stunna has finally addressed rumours he has seven girlfriends.

Since May this year, the amapiano star has shot up trends list after a local Twitter user alleged he had multiple girlfriends as they were posting images in the same location as him.

In a recent sit down with JazziQ, Youngsta refuted the claims saying the rumours took a toll on his relationship and he was now single.

“I'm single ...  Twitter ruined it for me. They said I had 7 [girlfriends],” he said.

“When they shared the sixth girl, she told me she's leaving me, that time I'm not dating them.” 

Young Stunna said the debacle solidified his reasons to not get a Twitter account because it made him lose someone dear to him.

“I lost someone I didn't think I'd ever lose. I was serious about it but someone got jealous of it and started doing their thing ... it's ruined now.  We still talk, she doesn't want anything to do with me, it's been months.”

Watch the video below:

Young Stunna has come a long way since shooting to stardom with his hit song Adiwele.

Reflecting on his journey in the music industry since he began last year, the musician spoke of the many changes he'd experienced.

“Two years ago I couldn’t imagine living in Papta’s house, I couldn’t imagine the whole country singing along to my lyrics every time they hear them on a song I’m featured on, or even releasing my own songs and finding out they big hits.

“Man I thought it was gonna take me some time & tears. It was hard after all these past years I swear. I’m here now, Adiwele hit maker? Every song I’m featured on goes platinum, I’m winning awards, I’m taking care of my family, sh*t this all me? Come on.”

 

