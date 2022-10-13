Gqeberha pupils exposed to potential of automotive industry

A large group of Gqeberha pupils exchanged their school shoes for safeties and ties for ear plugs as they were exposed to the possibilities of the automotive sector through a career day at Isuzu Motors SA assembly plant.
The 64 senior phase pupils from several schools around Nelson Mandela Bay were introduced to various careers and roles within the factory and broader automotive sector.
Isuzu Motors SA’s senior vice-president, human capital & corporate affairs, Mongezi Hermans, said the pupils were also afforded the opportunity to engage with employees who operate in different fields within the organisation to potentially spark the passion for a future in the sector.
“The automotive industry is about so much more than just building cars,” Hermans said.
“Much like an engine, there are a number of components or parts that keep the engine of our business running — electrical, industrial, and mechanical engineering, product design, manufacturing, finance, information technology (IT), supply chain management, to name a few.
“The pupils were exposed to information about all these possible career paths at Isuzu, some of which they hadn’t been aware of or even considered yet.”
The pupils were also treated to tours through the production facility to view the vehicles and engines being manufactured and assembled on site.
“Student success is about more than ability; true success requires and integrated, holistic student-centric approach that takes personal wellbeing, environmental and socioeconomic context, and institutional and societal support into consideration,” Hermans said.
Department of higher education (DHET) special projects unit chief director Sabelo Buthelezi had previously said the automotive sector was experiencing a chronic skills shortage ranging from motor body repair and spray painting to petrol and diesel mechanics, welding, vehicle bodybuilding and auto electrical.
The most popular trades are motor and diesel mechanics, followed by auto body repairer and vehicle spray painter.
“With increasing pressure to close the skills gap and provide much-needed jobs, artisans are essential in developing and closing the unemployment gap and curbing the lack of technical skills in the country.
“The youth unemployment rate in this region is more than twice the adult unemployment rate with more than 420,000 young people unemployed. This has to be addressed through education and skills training,” Buthelezi said at the time.
The automotive motor mechanic trade is one of 13 trades of the national department of higher education’s Centre of Specialisation programme.
Retail Motor Industry Organisation training director Louis van Huyssteen had also previously encouraged young people need to realise there is a whole world out there desperate for practical skills in a variety of fields.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha pupils exposed to potential of automotive industry
Senior learners introduced to options during careers day at Isuzu plant
Image: Supplied
A large group of Gqeberha pupils exchanged their school shoes for safeties and ties for ear plugs as they were exposed to the possibilities of the automotive sector through a career day at Isuzu Motors SA assembly plant.
The 64 senior phase pupils from several schools around Nelson Mandela Bay were introduced to various careers and roles within the factory and broader automotive sector.
Isuzu Motors SA’s senior vice-president, human capital & corporate affairs, Mongezi Hermans, said the pupils were also afforded the opportunity to engage with employees who operate in different fields within the organisation to potentially spark the passion for a future in the sector.
“The automotive industry is about so much more than just building cars,” Hermans said.
“Much like an engine, there are a number of components or parts that keep the engine of our business running — electrical, industrial, and mechanical engineering, product design, manufacturing, finance, information technology (IT), supply chain management, to name a few.
“The pupils were exposed to information about all these possible career paths at Isuzu, some of which they hadn’t been aware of or even considered yet.”
The pupils were also treated to tours through the production facility to view the vehicles and engines being manufactured and assembled on site.
“Student success is about more than ability; true success requires and integrated, holistic student-centric approach that takes personal wellbeing, environmental and socioeconomic context, and institutional and societal support into consideration,” Hermans said.
Department of higher education (DHET) special projects unit chief director Sabelo Buthelezi had previously said the automotive sector was experiencing a chronic skills shortage ranging from motor body repair and spray painting to petrol and diesel mechanics, welding, vehicle bodybuilding and auto electrical.
The most popular trades are motor and diesel mechanics, followed by auto body repairer and vehicle spray painter.
“With increasing pressure to close the skills gap and provide much-needed jobs, artisans are essential in developing and closing the unemployment gap and curbing the lack of technical skills in the country.
“The youth unemployment rate in this region is more than twice the adult unemployment rate with more than 420,000 young people unemployed. This has to be addressed through education and skills training,” Buthelezi said at the time.
The automotive motor mechanic trade is one of 13 trades of the national department of higher education’s Centre of Specialisation programme.
Retail Motor Industry Organisation training director Louis van Huyssteen had also previously encouraged young people need to realise there is a whole world out there desperate for practical skills in a variety of fields.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics