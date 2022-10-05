‘Looking forward to breathing and talking normally again’ — Mark Pilgrim on his collapsed lung

Well wishes have flooded Mark Pilgrim's timeline after he revealed one of his lungs had collapsed.
Mark, who hosts the 9am to noon slot at Hot 102.7, took to his social media a to share graphic image of having two litres of fluid drained from his chest cavity, saying he was recovering and set to undergo the same procedure in the coming weeks.
In the post the media personality said he wanted to feel well and was longing to make his return to the airwaves.
"Not too different from siphoning petrol from a car, except the doctor’s lips aren’t sucking the pipe. We figured out out why I’ve been man down for over two weeks. At hospital allowing a collapsed lung to start working again by draining two litres of fluid from the chest cavity.
"The other 2L will come out in a week or two. Looking forward to breathing and talking normally again, and being on the radio," he wrote.
Since announcing his cancer had returned, after 33 years in remission in February, Mark has been candidly sharing his journey with his followers.
"Here’s one of the reasons I journal my cancer journey online, and it’s summed up in this message I received a while back from a follower: "I didn’t want to get out of bed today. I read your post and stood up.'
"If my posts encourage just one person to find the inner strength to face another day, it’s all worthwhile,” he wrote.
