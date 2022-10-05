Enyobeni tavern owner’s case postponed to November

The East London magistrate’s court has postponed the case of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, the tavern’s manager.
They appeared in court facing a charge of contravening the Liquor Act.
This was after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board filed charges against the owner of the tavern following the death of 21 teenagers at the establishment in June.
Their deaths made international news but their cause of death is still unclear after the department of health in the province withheld details of a toxicology report.
Wednesday was supposed to be a pre-hearing for the case but it was postponed after a change in the prosecution team.
The case was postponed to November 25.
Speaking shortly after the appearance, one of the parents, Khululekile Ncandana, expressed optimism that the case would go ahead in November with both sides — the prosecution and the defence — ready.
“For these families it’s been hard, it’s not been easy. For 21 kids to die and then things just go back to normal, it doesn’t happen like that.
“It’s not been easy for us but we are praying people; we pray to God to give us strength so that whenever we come to court, we come as a team, we come in unity as parents to see justice done for our kids,” Ncandana said.
Another parent, Ntombizonke Mgangala, said the journey has been long and strenuous but they were not giving up because they wanted to see justice served.
