RECIPE | Make Zola Nene’s rainbow coleslaw this Heritage weekend

Her fabulously easy recipe comes with a secret ingredient that makes it extra creamy yummy

21 September 2022
Hilary Biller
Columnist
Chef Zola Nene's rainbow slaw.
Chef Zola Nene's rainbow slaw.
Image: Supplied

Much loved celebrity chef, TV personality and brand ambassador Zola Nene’s large smile radiates warmth and fun — just what we all need in bucket loads this Heritage Day.

And with this simple recipe from her recently released cookbook Simply Seven Colours (Penguin Random House), family and friends will rave about the salad’s creaminess courtesy of her secret ingredient, yoghurt.

To make the coleslaw for a crowd, just double or treble ingredients. If desired, add raisins, toasted seeds or nuts to give it your special touch.

RAINBOW COLESLAW

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500ml (2 cups) shredded green cabbage

250ml (1 cup) shredded red cabbage

250ml (1 cup) coarsely grated carrot

½ onion, finely chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) chopped parsley

250ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt

250ml (1 cup) mayonnaise

30ml (2 tbsp) runny honey

30ml (2 tbsp) white wine vinegar

Method:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Mix until the ingredients are well combined and evenly coated. Serve.
