RECIPE | Make Zola Nene’s rainbow coleslaw this Heritage weekend

Much loved celebrity chef, TV personality and brand ambassador Zola Nene’s large smile radiates warmth and fun — just what we all need in bucket loads this Heritage Day.
And with this simple recipe from her recently released cookbook Simply Seven Colours (Penguin Random House), family and friends will rave about the salad’s creaminess courtesy of her secret ingredient, yoghurt.
To make the coleslaw for a crowd, just double or treble ingredients. If desired, add raisins, toasted seeds or nuts to give it your special touch.
RAINBOW COLESLAW
Serves: 4
Ingredients
500ml (2 cups) shredded green cabbage
250ml (1 cup) shredded red cabbage
250ml (1 cup) coarsely grated carrot
½ onion, finely chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) chopped parsley
250ml (1 cup) plain yoghurt
250ml (1 cup) mayonnaise
30ml (2 tbsp) runny honey
30ml (2 tbsp) white wine vinegar
Method:
- Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl. Mix until the ingredients are well combined and evenly coated. Serve.
