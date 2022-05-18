'It’s a physical manifestation of my dreams’ — Zola Nombona launches shapewear range

After countless hours of preparation, hard work and perseverance, actress Zola Nombona has finally dropped her new shapewear range, LXVE.

The star gave fans a glimpse of the range this week and thanked God for making her dream a reality.

"Ndinyembezana looking at this picture as it means so much to me. It’s a physical manifestation of my dreams, hard work, falling, getting up, fighting and perseverance. This is love. Today I am happy. I can finally introduce you guys to this dream I have worked so hard to make a reality."

She explained that LXVE is a "movement that celebrates bodies in all shapes and sizes while prioritising good quality, great functionality and comfort".