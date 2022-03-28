'Diepcity' star Thandeka Dawn King back on her feet and your screens soon

The King is back! After taking a break from socials and the small screen to recuperate, actress Thandeka Dawn King is back on her feet and ready to rock.

The actress has been nursing her injured knee and prioritised holistic healing.

The Diepcity star returned to the set after being away for almost a year.

Taking to Instagram to announce her return, Thandeka thanked God and her ancestors for granting her another opportunity to do what she loves — acting.

“This I have missed, what a journey ... Thank you God, ngiyabonga Bo Gogo, Ngiyabonga Ma khehla for another opportunity to do what I love, the only thing that heals me. I am back on my feet again, ngiyabonga Mvelinqangi, Ngiyabonga Thonga lami. Thank you to everyone that supported me during this journey. Makhosi.”

Thandeka's fans will be happy to welcome MaShenge — a fave on Diepcity.