Tributes pour in for former 'Soul City' actor Siyanda Sesimani

Celebrity friends and fans are mourning the death of actor Siyanda Sesimani.

The Estate actor, popularly known for his stint on SABC1's Soul City, passed away on Friday. Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying the family was yet to issue a statement.

Zola revealed that Siyanda died aged 31 after spending weeks in hospital in a coma after he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15.

Siyanda acted in several productions such as Thula's Vine, Ikhaye, Soul City, Isithembiso and SABC3's The Estate.

In a series of Twitter posts, actress Flo Masebe spoke about being inconsolable as she struggled to come to terms with Siyanda's death.

“I'm struggling to process the news of Siyanda's passing. Nothing makes sense ...” she wrote.

“This is the most heartbreaking thing I've heard today.” she wrote in another post.

“I'm beyond shattered.”