WATCH | Riky Rick’s wife Bianca says goodbye: ‘Thank you for giving us all you had to give in this lifetime’

Riky Rick's wife broke her silence at the intimate funeral service for her husband on Tuesday, lifting the veil on her heartbreak as she bid farewell to her "forever love".

The 34-year old rapper and businessman died last Wednesday and was cremated after a private service.

In an emotional tribute, Bianca described her late husband as someone who loved his children with all he had. She spoke of some of the things she was most grateful for in their nine years together.

"He loved them deeply. He was their protector, he was their biggest fan, their Mandalorian and he will continue to be. As a partner he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and allow myself to step into the light and conquer my shyness. He wanted me to shine. He always wanted me to figure out what I wanted to do for me and to find that which set my soul on fire. Little did he know that he was it."

Bianca said she was grateful for their time together because their love was God-ordained.

"I was put in his life to love him, care for him and help him on his journey to fulfill part his purpose. Ours was a deep, pure love. Part of my role was to help elevate and enable him to shine his light into the world. His love for me was honest, authentic and transcendent, as mine was for him."