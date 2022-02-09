O'Neal Africa remembers Naledi Willers two months after her passing
“All I meant to say was I miss you, that's all”
It's been two months since The Real Housewives of Johannesburg actress and businesswoman Naledi Willers was laid to rest in Botswana. Her loss is still felt greatly by her friend Oneal Madumo.
Taking to Instagram recently the entrepreneur commemorated Naledi and laid his emotions bare on the impact her death had had on him.
“I realise you knew this was coming. But you were counting on me coming to terms with this as soon as possible as time was running out. You wanted us to have an intellectual conversation about this, to pathologise your 'End', but I was none the wiser. Perhaps I wasn’t ready?”
For the past two months Oneal and Dudu Zuma have been making memorial videos where they shared their fondest memories of their time spent with Naledi.
Naledi succumbed to cancer on December 7.
The entrepreneur has counted time by seconds since his friend passed and he misses her terribly.
“I began to feel in ways I haven’t felt before, It was almost as if you had mechanically initiated a transfer of emotions to me for 'safekeeping', for purposes of my own cognitive impairments. It is not self-evident why you shared as verbosely as you did towards the end.
“Your passing challenged my proclivity. All my go-to trauma responses have vanished, and as irony would have it, the only person I could spar with on this matter happens to be you Whitey, the subject of this seemingly never ending stream of consciousness.”
