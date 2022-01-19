Zozibini Tunzi bags acting debut on ‘The Woman King’, joins Thuso Mbedu

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has announced she has been cast for the star-studded American historical film The Woman King.

The former Miss SA is set to star alongside legendary American actress Viola Davis, John Boyega and Mzansi's own Thuso Mbedu.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she revealed she has never set foot on a set and this will be an acting debut.

“I am so honoured and excited to announce I have been cast for the film The Woman King (@womankingmovie). It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with the utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward.”

Congratulations started streaming in on her post, and industry colleagues flooded her comment section and told her they were beaming with pride for her recent win.

Zozi will join Mzansi star Masali Baduza and Oprah School Academy for Girls alumni Thando Dlomo.

Viola plays the lead role of Nanisca and Thuso plays co-lead in the role of Nawi. TriStar Pictures is in production. The release date of the film has not been announced.