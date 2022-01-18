Leisure

WATCH | NaakMusiq prepares for boxing match against Cassper Nyovest

By Joy Mphande - 18 January 2022
Mzansi predicts the champion ahead of the NaakMusiq and Cassper Nyovest fight.
Image: Instagram/ NaakMusiq/ Cassper Nyovest

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo has started training for his boxing match against rapper Cassper Nyovest.

This comes after the two stars confirmed they will be in the ring on April 8 in Sun City following Cassper's fight against controversial YouTuber Slik Talk in December last year.

NaakMusiq recently took to his Instagram stories to share video snippets of his training. 

Take a look at the video below:

Cassper reacted to the video in a series of Twitter posts, saying he was he'd win this match.

“I'm definitely winning this fight! No doubt in my mind!” he wrote.

“I'm not going to lose to NaakMusiq,” he wrote in another post.

While the rapper had been feeling ill recently and was nursing his health, he said he would resume training on Monday.

“Naak isn't scary. He is just built. He is a body builder, not a boxer. I'm going to naak him out! I'm going to enjoy breaking him down and then out him on the canvas! I'm so happy everyone thinks I will  lose. It gives more drive.”

Mzansi reacted to the video, seemingly unimpressed by NaakMusiq's jabs and predicting he would lose if he didn't train harder.

See the tweets below:

