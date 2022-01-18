WATCH | NaakMusiq prepares for boxing match against Cassper Nyovest
Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo has started training for his boxing match against rapper Cassper Nyovest.
This comes after the two stars confirmed they will be in the ring on April 8 in Sun City following Cassper's fight against controversial YouTuber Slik Talk in December last year.
NaakMusiq recently took to his Instagram stories to share video snippets of his training.
Take a look at the video below:
Cassper reacted to the video in a series of Twitter posts, saying he was he'd win this match.
“I'm definitely winning this fight! No doubt in my mind!” he wrote.
“I'm not going to lose to NaakMusiq,” he wrote in another post.
I'm definitely winning this fight!!!! No doubt in my mind!!! https://t.co/6bgLBXcGWL— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 16, 2022
Looks like you're not gonna buy that house buddy. I'm not going to lose to Naak Music. https://t.co/PLPzbXHfu1— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 16, 2022
While the rapper had been feeling ill recently and was nursing his health, he said he would resume training on Monday.
“Naak isn't scary. He is just built. He is a body builder, not a boxer. I'm going to naak him out! I'm going to enjoy breaking him down and then out him on the canvas! I'm so happy everyone thinks I will lose. It gives more drive.”
I haven't started training, been sick. Naak isn't scary , he is just built. He is a body builder, not a boxer. I'm going to NAAK HIM OUT!!! Im going to enjoy breaking him down and them ima out him on the canvas!!! Im soo happy everyone thinks ima lose, it gives more drive!!! https://t.co/9ftbjjmM3x— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 15, 2022
Hahaha. I can't wait to see all the excuses when I knock out Naak Music in April. Pile them up Boyz!!! IRON MIKE starts training on Monday!!!! Time to grind!!!!— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 15, 2022
The only things Anga is gonna wipe, is the blood on his face after I panelbeat it!!! https://t.co/rWJZXZpHtD— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 16, 2022
Mzansi reacted to the video, seemingly unimpressed by NaakMusiq's jabs and predicting he would lose if he didn't train harder.
See the tweets below:
Naak Musiq punches are too weak he needs to put some more work to take on Cassper Nyovest April🤞Cassper Nyovest punch harder!— TK_Nala (@NalaThokozane) January 16, 2022
Muscles plays no role in boxing. We saw that in 2019 when a fat Andy Ruiz knocked out a well built Anthony Joshua 😬 pic.twitter.com/UcDwPk7xbJ
Naak musiq needs to work on his punches and movements or else o tlo bona spoko.— West (@Iam_West3) January 16, 2022
Cassper probably looked at training clips of Naak MusiQ and shook his head on some “ke tlilo go mo traapa motho o”— Raymond Monty Maboea 🌍 (@RayMaboya) January 15, 2022
The guy is tall and Cassper’s strengths are uppercuts and swings… giving a clear chance to knock him out
I don't see @NaakMusiQ losing this fight. Hay I don't shame. pic.twitter.com/1XAUSwpYq6— Sesethu Time (@time_sesethu) January 12, 2022
After watching that video of Naak Musiq training— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 15, 2022
I'm so disappointed..
The boy from Muff Town is gonna win that fight Haybo...
😭😭😭
We booking for April to witness @NaakMusiQ loss his teeth's 🤭 pic.twitter.com/bgYVXNwRwx— simon don pandegrass🐍 (@SIMON_Ramz) January 13, 2022
Naak Musiq punches like a girl 😩😩😩 after making all that noise in the ring after accepting the challenge... No Suprise the fight had to be 3 months away, Cassper Nyovest was going to feast on poor Naak— Buhle🧡za (@Exl_ZA) January 15, 2022
