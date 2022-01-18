WATCH | NaakMusiq prepares for boxing match against Cassper Nyovest

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo has started training for his boxing match against rapper Cassper Nyovest.

This comes after the two stars confirmed they will be in the ring on April 8 in Sun City following Cassper's fight against controversial YouTuber Slik Talk in December last year.

NaakMusiq recently took to his Instagram stories to share video snippets of his training.

Take a look at the video below: