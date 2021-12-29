WATCH | ‘Grateful’ Bonang Matheba reflects: 2021 was good to me

As 2021 draws to a close, media personality Bonang Matheba has reflected on the year that was and has expressed her gratitude, saying the year was good to her.

After being stopped in her tracks by a global pandemic, B finally executed her plan to move to the US to establish her brand in a land of dreams.

Bonang had previously shared she had aspirations to make her name known in America and that she was finally ready to go there and put in the work. However, Covid-19 hit and moghel was forced to temporarily abandon her travel plans.

Things got easier with time and the introduction of vaccinations, and B bought her plane ticket, got her visa and jetted off to New York earlier this year.

Taking to her Instagram to share highlights of the year, Bonang shared some of the moments she's grateful to God for.

Everything from exploring America to making new friends and looking fabulous while doing it.

“2021 was good to me! Grateful!” Bonang captioned one of the videos.

Take a look at the videos below: