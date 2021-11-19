Joliza Magayiyana presents an evening of Umbhaqanga

Musician keeps his Bhaca roots alive

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Gqeberha musician, Joliza Magayiyana's, music has marked the introduction of a new genre that pays homage to his ethnicity.



The singer's first live show since the lockdown is one of Magayiyana's ways to fund his upcoming album...