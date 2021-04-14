Leisure

Simphiwe Dana, Lalla Hirayama & Melanie Bala get real about depression

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 14 April 2021
Celebs were not afraid to share their personal anecdotes about their mental health.
Image: Instagram/ Lalla Hirayama

Some of SA’s most famous faces have joined the discussions on mental health, sharing their battles with anxiety and depression.

After a tweep started the conversation about how they manage their depression, hundreds jumped on board to fight against the stigmas surrounding mental health issues.

Celebrities Simphiwe Dana, Melanie Bala and Lalla Hirayama joined the trend, letting their fans know about their own struggles.

“I’ve suffered from depression and postnatal depression. I take medication for my anxiety when it flares up. Let’s destigmatise,” wrote Mel.

Lalla said she struggled with a panic and anxiety disorder, and had gone through three suicidal phases in her life.

Simphiwe said she suffers from depression and anxiety but does not take meds because she fears it will affect her creativity.

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has actively spread awareness of mental health challenges during her reign and thanked those who shared their stories.

Actress Makgotso M recently opened up about her own mental health journey.

“Since the start of the year, I have not been in the best mental space. Internal and external factors. But today I felt a peace I haven’t felt since so much is out of our control. What’s the point of stressing yourself sick?” wrote Makgotso.

