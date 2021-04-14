Simphiwe Dana, Lalla Hirayama & Melanie Bala get real about depression
Some of SA’s most famous faces have joined the discussions on mental health, sharing their battles with anxiety and depression.
After a tweep started the conversation about how they manage their depression, hundreds jumped on board to fight against the stigmas surrounding mental health issues.
Celebrities Simphiwe Dana, Melanie Bala and Lalla Hirayama joined the trend, letting their fans know about their own struggles.
“I’ve suffered from depression and postnatal depression. I take medication for my anxiety when it flares up. Let’s destigmatise,” wrote Mel.
Thank you for sharing. I am Melanie Bala and I've suffered from depression, and post-natal depression. I take medication for my anxiety when it flares up. Let's destigmatise 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UQfTpCY2DB— IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) April 12, 2021
Lalla said she struggled with a panic and anxiety disorder, and had gone through three suicidal phases in her life.
Thanks for sharing. My name is Lalla Hirayama. I struggle with panic & anxiety disorder, depression and have gone through 3suicidal phases in my life. I have worked w/my psychologist for 8 years & a psychiatrist. I’m currently on medication to help.— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) April 12, 2021
Let’s destigmatize 🙏 https://t.co/nPUZNLU1yN
Simphiwe said she suffers from depression and anxiety but does not take meds because she fears it will affect her creativity.
Thank you for sharing. I am Simphiwe Dana and I suffer from depression and anxiety. I don’t take meds for the depression as I fear it will affect my creativity. I do take stressam for the anxiety. https://t.co/eu4lYLZQFx— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) April 12, 2021
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has actively spread awareness of mental health challenges during her reign and thanked those who shared their stories.
Thank you to everyone that’s sharing their stories. You’re not alone🤍— Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) April 12, 2021
Actress Makgotso M recently opened up about her own mental health journey.
“Since the start of the year, I have not been in the best mental space. Internal and external factors. But today I felt a peace I haven’t felt since so much is out of our control. What’s the point of stressing yourself sick?” wrote Makgotso.
