Halala! Somizi's cook book is a No 1 bestseller

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 08 January 2021
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung is out selling international stars like chef Jamie Oliver and food writer Ella Woodward.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

Media personality and SA icon Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's cookbook Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef  has clinched the No 1 bestseller spot in SA. 

According to an audit report by Nielsen of all SA book retailers, the self-taught chef's guide to culinary excellence has outsold books from renowned chefs, including Mogau Seshoene's The Lazy Makoti's Guide to the Kitchen, food writer Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella and even world-renowned Jamie Oliver.

The book follows the success of Somgaga's show of the same title. The DSTV 1Magic hit features Somizi whipping up his best meals and dining with some of Mzansi's top celebs. 

In a press statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Somizi expressed pride over the achievement. 

"When putting this cook book together, I wanted to create something truly authentic for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add 'pizzazz' to everyday meals" 

He also took to Twitter to thank his fans for supporting his dreams.

"God is good all the time. Thanks to all of u," wrote Somizi. 

Love from across the nation poured in for the actor-cum-chef.

Here are some of the responses from supportive fans, with some even showing off their own copies of the recipe book:

This isn't the first time Somgaga's cook book has made headlines.  Last year, after its highly-anticipated release, fans were in stitches after former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane signed the book and returned it to Somizi. 

“To my brother Somizi, well done. Onwards and upwards,” read the message from Duduzane.

