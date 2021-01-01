Leisure

'I work hard and will always celebrate my wins': Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'show-off' claims

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 01 January 2021
Media personality Pearl Modiadie says she will continue to celebrate her wins.
Media personality Pearl Modiadie says she will continue to celebrate her wins.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

TV and radio presenter Pearl Modiadie has hit back at critics who accused her of being “a show-off”.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Pearl wrote: “Paid off the house I bought for my dad in 2017.” While some congratulated her on another milestone and for being an inspiration, others said she was showing off and should have kept the news to herself. 

The Metro FM presenter made it clear she will not stop celebrating her milestones, saying: “Ngisebenza kanzima (I work hard) and I will always celebrate my wins! Whether privately or publicly!” 

Pearl surprised her father with the house, a moment that was captured on video and shared with her Instagram followers.

Surrounded by family and friends, she said gifting her father a house was the proudest moment of her life.  

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X