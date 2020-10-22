From ravioli to macarons - here are our Herald Cooking Masterclasses

The Herald, along with Capsicum Culinary Studio and Checkers hosted the season finale of The Herald Cooking Masterclass series on Wednesday.

The series saw thousands of viewers joining in on the five-part series where they could cook or bake in their own kitchens alongside Capsicum chefs via virtual live demonstrations.

Chefs Donovan Miller and Nadya Pillay hosted the first four classes and Ayanda Gwintsa and Bernice Warner hosting the season finale.

100 lucky draw winners bagged prize hampers of Three Peaks wine and Chefs branded apron, compliments of Three Peaks.

In case you missed it, here are the ingredient lists and videos:

Artisan Breads:

For the dough

570g Bread Flour

6g/ ½ packet instant dry yeast

380g Luke-warm water

12g/ 1 tsp salt

For the Focaccia

960G basic lean dough

Olive oil as needed (you will need quite a bit for dimpling the bread)

Toppings are entirely up to your taste and can be such as minced herbs, sautéed onions, sliced tomatoes, or coarse salt as neededWe are going to use: