From ravioli to macarons - here are our Herald Cooking Masterclasses
The Herald, along with Capsicum Culinary Studio and Checkers hosted the season finale of The Herald Cooking Masterclass series on Wednesday.
The series saw thousands of viewers joining in on the five-part series where they could cook or bake in their own kitchens alongside Capsicum chefs via virtual live demonstrations.
Chefs Donovan Miller and Nadya Pillay hosted the first four classes and Ayanda Gwintsa and Bernice Warner hosting the season finale.
100 lucky draw winners bagged prize hampers of Three Peaks wine and Chefs branded apron, compliments of Three Peaks.
In case you missed it, here are the ingredient lists and videos:
Artisan Breads:
For the dough
- 570g Bread Flour
- 6g/ ½ packet instant dry yeast
- 380g Luke-warm water
- 12g/ 1 tsp salt
For the Focaccia
- 960G basic lean dough
- Olive oil as needed (you will need quite a bit for dimpling the bread)
Toppings are entirely up to your taste and can be such as minced herbs, sautéed onions, sliced tomatoes, or coarse salt as neededWe are going to use:
- garlic
- sundried tomatoes
- coarse salt/sea flakes/Himalayan salt
Butternut Ravioli
Pre-prepared pasta dough
Butternut squash filling
- 200g Butternut squash peeled and cubed
- 2 Cloves garlic peeled
- 15ml olive oil
- 2 whole sage leaves (added at the last 10 minutes of cooking)
- 10g of roasted pine nuts (pumpkin seeds are fine).
- 40g grated parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 eggs
- 500g Flour
- 1 Green chilli
- 1 onion
- 500ml fresh cream
- 1 bunch coriander
Browned butter with sage:
30g Butter
2 sage leaves chopped
Swiss Rolls
- Eggs 20 each
- Castor sugar 700g
- Self-raising flour 1kg
- 1l whipping cream
- 10ml vanilla extract or essence
- Strawberries 400g
- Blueberries 300g fresh or frozen
- Mango tinned x 1 each
- Coriander 25g
- Chili red 2 each
- Rose water 300ml
Taste Asia
For Wonton:
- Wonton soup and fried wontons with dipping sauce
- Pork mince 250g
- Shrimp 140g
- Spring onion 1 bunch
- Soy sauce (preferably light) 300ml
- Garlic 3 cloves
- Ginger 25g
- Fish sauce 10ml
- Sesame oil 15ml
- Coriander fresh 25g
- Chicken stock 1l
- Flour 480g
- 2 eggs
- Cornflour 300g
- Beansprouts 40g
For beef dumpling:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 250g beef mince
- 2 garlic cloves
- 30g pakchoi
- 30g any Asian mushroom (shiitake, shimeji)
- 15g ginger,
- 2 small red chillies
- 25ml soy sauce
- 25ml oyster sauce
- 5 spring onions
- 30g butter
- 5ml sesame oil
For Sushi:
- Sushi rice 340g
- 2 Tbsp. + 1 1/2 tsp. rice vinegar
- 20 g granular sugar
- 10 g salt
- 120g imitation crab meat
- 200g fresh tuna /salmon /prawn
- 200ml kewpi mayonnaise if not available 100ml mayonnaise 100ml condensed milk
- 1 cucumber
- 3 sheets of nori (dried seaweed sheets)
- 1 and a half avocado
Macarons
Macaron shells:
- 2 Large egg white
- 75g ground almonds
- 150g icing sugar
- 50g castor sugar
- 2ml vanilla essence
Butter cream filling:
- 50g white chocolate
- 30ml cream
- 62.5g butter
- 250g sifted icing sugar
- 2ml vanilla essence
- Food colouring of your choice
Additional:
- 1 x pkt candy floss
- 1 x pkt hundreds and thousands
- 1 x pkt black string liquorice
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.